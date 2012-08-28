Must Be Nice: Facebook “Founders” Cameron And Tyler Winklevoss Cop $18 Million Hollyweird Honeycomb Hideaway [Photos]
We “like” it a lot.
The Winklevoss Twins Buy $18 Million Hollywood House
According to TMZ reports:
The Winklevoss Twins are making another move on Mark Zuckerberg’s territory … by moving to California, and dropping $18 MILLION on a crazy spectacular home in the Hollywood Hills.
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss — who snagged $65 million by settling their beef with Zuckerberg, are getting one of the best homes in the Hollywood Hills. The house that had been on the lot was bulldozed, and a new, 8,000 square foot crib was just completed with a jetliner view of L.A.
Sources tell TMZ … the Winklevii have their eye on SoCal as the new Silicon Valley (which is home to Facebook and Apple) thanks to L.A.’s booming tech scene. Tyler will be living in the home as they launch the West Wing of their start-up company, Winklevoss Capital, which is currently in NYC. Cameron will stay in The Big Apple.
Hell of a way to spend Zuckerberg’s money guys.
Hit the flipper to peep the amazing pictures of the house.
Image via TanagerModern
