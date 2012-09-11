Have You Seen Her?? Arrest Warrant Issued For Video Vixen “Model” Banger Suelyn Medeiros
Arrest Warrant Issued For Video Vixen Suelyn Medeiros
According to TMZ reports:
SueLyn Medeiros is a wanted woman … and we don’t just mean by every man in America … we mean by the L.A. County courts, because a bench warrant has been issued for her arrest.
As TMZ first reported, Medeiros was busted for DUI in Hollywood in July 2011 while driving a friggin’ DeLorean … and the sexiest arrest in history was all caught on tape.
Medeiros eventually pled no contest and was sentenced to 10 AA classes, a 3-month alcohol program and put on three years summary probation.
But according to court records, Medeiros failed to show for a court hearing on August 17, where she was supposed to show proof she completed the program and attended the meetings … so a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
“Bad beyotches” go to jail too, Suelyn.
