Made You Look: Randy Jackson Returning To American Idol

Looks like the American Idol executives will have one less seat to fill for the upcoming season of show after all.

Despite numerous early reports to the contrary, it turns out the American Idol veteran Randy Jackson will be returning to the judges table in this upcoming season alongside Mariah Carey. Allegedly the deal was completed after talks with Latin singing star Enrique Iglesias fell through. Ace Showbiz reports:

Randy Jackson will serve as a judge on “American Idol” for another season, latest report says. Following speculations about his future on the show, Deadline learns from “sources close to the situation” that the R&B singer/music producer has closed a deal with FOX to stay on the show with the same role. According to the site, the deal-making was wrapped quickly after talks with Enrique Iglesias broke off.

While the network hasn’t confirmed it yet, Simon Cowell stated the same with his tweet. The British producer, who was also a judge on the veteran singing competition, shared to his Twitter followers on Monday, September 10, “Just heard randy is back on idol. Right decision.”

Randy himself refused to address his status on the veteran singing competition when visiting “Today” that morning. Asked by co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb if he’s still a judge on “Idol”, he dodged the question by saying, “Listen, it’s an amazing show. My friend Mariah Carey is there. I think she’s going to bring a lot of excitement to it. Let’s see what happens.”