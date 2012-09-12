Put On Blast: Gucci Mane Disses Love & Hip Hop ATL’s Rasheeda And Claims Kirk Might Be Gay!

What’s beef?

Prolific rapper and street poet, Gucci Mane took some verbal shots at the married couple, labeling Rasheeda old and calling Kirk gay in his diss track “Shook Them Haters Off”

“You the type a b**ch old as hell still tryna rap, and I’m the type a n***a young as hell an I run the trap, now you the type a freak say lick your Georgia PEACH, you married to a lame and dat lame don’t wont no BEEF,” raps Gucci.

Before aiming his beef at Kirk and delivering the verse:

“Now he the type a n***a that a old lame azz b**ch a want, ain’t never drank no beer ain’t never rolled no bl***,” “Now she da type of girl ain’t got no azz on her back, know Kirk ain’t got no money I heard she fu**in Cat, now Jase da type of guy go both ways like I don’t know, I heard he f**ing Kirk in da azz on da D low.”

Tell ’em why you mad Gucci! He certainly isn’t holding any punches with this latest beef, but we have to wonder where all of this strife came from? Either way, we expect lots more drama to continue onto the next season of Hate Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta.

Youtube/Instagram