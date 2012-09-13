Must Be Nice!! Johnny Depp Buys His Ex-Girlfriend/Baby Mama A $4.4M Crib In Hollyweird After Break Up

This lady is getting more than most married women get after a divorce!

Johnny Depp has bought former partner Vanessa Paradis a $4.4 million home in the Hollywood Hills, proving that some folks don’t need things like “marriage certificates” or “prenuptial agreements” to do the right thing by the mother of their children.

Before their recent split, the Hollywood star and the French chanteuse/model were in a 14-year relationship that produced two children, Lily-Rose and Jack. Details of their June parting have been sketchy, with most gossips observers blaming that old bane of super rich power couples: spending so much time apart led to leading semi-separate lives which led to leading permanently separate lives.

The home itself is a Mediterranean-style manse cozily tucked into the Hills just below the Briar Summit Open Preserve, and ultra-convenient to Hollywood and the Valley via Laurel Canyon and Mulholland Drive. With 5 bedrooms and 5 baths in a 5800 square foot plan, there’s plenty of space for Vanessa and the kids to spread out in. Of course, if the kids start getting stir crazy they can always go visit dad on his private Caribbean island. You know, to stretch their legs.