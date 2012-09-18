Just Shut Up Now: Mitt Romney Says He’s A Snooki Fan

Mitt Romney Endorses Snooki

Mittens is at it again, showing just how out of touch he is with the rest of society.

Mitt was on Live With Kelly and Michael and was asked if he prefers Honey Boo Boo or Snooki. This was Mitt’s response:

I’m kind of a Snooki fan. Look how tiny’s she’s gotten. She’s lost weight. She’s energetic. Just her spark-plug personality is kind of fun.

Really? You like Snooki because she’s not chunky anymore? And she’s a “spark plug”?

What do you think about it Snooks?

Thought so.