Remember Me?? Kato Kaelin Says…”Yes, OJ Simpson Killed His Wife And I Was Too Scared To Tell The Truth”

Kato Kaelin Admits That OJ Simpson Killed His Wife

So sixteen years after letting that shady Orenthal James Simpson get away with murder, OJ trial “superstar” Kato Kaelin is finally admitting the truth. According to Kaelin, OJ did indeed murder his wife Nicole Brown Simpson:

“The statute of limitations has now passed . . . so I can now say . . . yes, he did it. I was too scared. I was terrified. People hated me. I’ve been spat upon. They threw gum in my coffee.”

SMH. At this Kato character whining about not telling the truth because people THREW GUM IN HIS COFFEE!!! What a little beyotch move on his part.

