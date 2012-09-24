In White Folks With Black Babies News: Who Is My Actress Mommy?

- By Bossip Staff

SMH @ her mom got her out here lookin’ cray cray! We haven’t featured this precious faced lil celebrity seed in some time but she has made several appearances on BOSSIP since her television actress mother adopted her. Having a hard time figuring it out?

Here’s one more hint… Her mom’s known for her starring role on one of T.V.’s long running crime dramas.

Hit the flip for the answer.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Guess the...

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.