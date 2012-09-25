Race Matters: New Study Reports Black Buying Power To Reach $1 TRILLION By 2015

Makin’ it rain on them other races!

Blacks will have more money to spend on goods and services, according to a recent report.

The State of the African-American Consumer Report found that black buying power is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2015, The Louisiana Weekly reports. The study, which focuses on black spending, media habits and consumer trends, reported an increase in the amount of blacks attending college or earning a degree to 44 percent for men and 53 percent for women. It also found an increase in the number of African American households earning $75,000 or higher by almost 64 percent.

Other notable findings in the report include:

With a buying power of nearly 1 trillion annually, if Blacks were a country, they’d be the 16th largest country in the world Blacks make more shopping trips than all other groups, but spend less money per trip. Blacks in higher income brackets, also spend 300 percent more in higher end retail grocers more than any other high-income household. There were 23.9 million active Black Internet users in July 2011–76 percent of whom visited a social networking/blog site. Thirty-three percent of all Blacks own a smart phone. Black Americans use more than double the amount of mobile phone voice minutes compared to whites–1,298 minutes a month vs. 606. “Unfortunately, when African-Americans make money, we spend it. We don’t use it to invest or produce,” he told BlackAmericanweb.com. “When we get our tax refund, we go straight to the store.”

Spending habits within the Black community must change. With that much power much change can occur and improve the conditions of Black communities and relationships.

If only Blacks would invest and funnel that money into Black owned businesses; that will be the answer to this riddle. What do you think of the latest study?

