Real Actual Basketball Wives: Did Laura Govan Copy Lil Sis Gloria And Secretly Wed Baller Boo Gilbert Arenas?

On last week’s BBWLA there appeared to be a little sibling rivalry at work between Laura and Gloria Govan, now that Gloria has gotten hitched, we’re wondering how quickly Laura follows suit.

In a recent interview with Celebuzz about her dramatic weight loss, “Basketball Wives L.A.” star Laura Govan also dished that she and baller boo Gilbert Arenas have already had a commitment ceremony:

At her heaviest, the Basketball Wives: L.A. star — fiancee of Memphis Grizzlies baller Gilbert Arenas – weighed in at 225 pounds. But she was determined to get back to a thinner version of herself. “This is who I’ve always known,” Govan told Celebuzz in an exclusive video interview. “I’ve only known the 225-pound pregnant Laura for five years. I was 117 pounds, I was tiny… my first daughter six years ago I gained 100 pounds.” “It definitely came from eating,” she confessed to Celebuzz. “I was averaging about two cakes a week.” She admitted: “I was 224 pounds with my fourth baby… I [even] had weight in my ears, I was chubby in the lobes and I said ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I started working out. I had to change my mind. You just have to really not be lazy and stay dedicated.” Govan said she even put photos of herself around the house as a reminder – and motivation – to shed the weight. “I took photos of me at 224 pounds, I placed them in my pantry because I’m a snacker, in my car, on my phone, in the refrigerator, on my phone, on the stove. I had to remind myself that this is where I was and this is where I want to be. I worked my a** off.” “The difficult part was the timing, I didn’t have much time,” Govan admitted. “I had to figure out when and where I could work out — in the morning before they [my kids] got up and at night when they went down…and in between I’d work out with them at soccer practice. I was running up and down the court.” Govan and her NBA player fiancée have been together for 12 years – but don’t expect her dramatic weight loss to spark wedding planning — or dress fittings — anytime soon. “When the time is right,” she said, revealing that her wedding would cost millions. “We’re not in a hurry to spend $2 million…because that’s what my price range is,” Govan said. “My ring is worth a million so I have to double it for a wedding!”

Laura also said she and Arenas have already had an exchanging of “I Do’s”

“We actually kinda got married. We did the whole, ‘I do. I do,’ we just haven’t had the wedding.”

Do you think a $2 million wedding is a good idea? Gilbert Arenas has been getting traded a lot in recent years, maybe they should save up a lil more???

And Laura also talks about her big ol’ rock and marriage to Arenas in her new Rolling Out cover story:

Unlike her sister, Laura is solo on today’s shoot. Also unlike her sibling, the years of love, fights and bevy of babies are embodied on the ring finger of her left hand. At the time, the younger Govan was wedding band free and reportedly unconcerned with thoughts of marriage. Gloria’s since wed, however, and is happy to be Mrs. Matthew Barnes. But for Laura, things are a little different. Her beau of 10 plus years, Gilbert Arenas, has gifted her with a massive engagement ring consisting of several smaller diamonds leading up to a colossal stone. It looks heavy and I can’t resist asking her if it is hard earned. “I work hard, we’ve been together 12 years,” says Laura. “It’s not about the ring size, it’s about what this represents. Had he given me a string and tied it around [my finger], and said words that were meaningful — that would be just as meaningful as a million-dollar ring. That’s not what it’s about for me. It’s about raising a family, having values. Being able to look at each other and like each other. You can love a n—– all day, but if you don’t like him …” she lets the statement hang in the air. “You have to learn each other.” Surprisingly, the ring doesn’t come without woes. When viewers caught a glimpse of her rock during the 2011 “Basketball Wives LA” reunion, she was barraged with threats. While looking effortlessly beautiful and writhing for our cameras on a chestnut colored couch, Laura says rather pointedly, “I got death threats [over it] after the reunion.” She goes on to say that she keeps herself — and the bling — safe in her own special way.

Dang, is it really that serious? But really y’all, is Laura gonna get that $2 million wedding or is it a pipe dream?

Discuss!

WENN