“Coach Thug” Who Slapped Morbidly Obese Ref Who Pushed Kid Arrested And Taken Off!: Gargantuan Ref Speaks Out! [Video]

Why are the details of this whole thing… so funny?

CBS Miami Reports:



A referee who was caught on camera being smacked in the face by an assistant football coach is speaking out, saying he was attacked for no reason.

“Football is violent enough,” said 41-year-old Andrew Keigans. “We don’t need to add to it.”

Keigans told CBS4′s Peter D’Oench that he was “shocked” and “surprised” by the attack. He said he’s been refereeing multiple sports for 14 years and says nothing like this has happened to him before.

Keigans spoke to D’Oench as youth football sports activities in West Park were temporarily suspended following the incident that happened Saturday and was seen on You Tube.

“I feel bad for the kids,” said Keigans. “They are the ones who are losing. They have the playoffs coming up.”

“I called a foul for unsportsmanlike conduct and then I noticed coach Dion Robinson was coming at me and then I was punched in the face. He hit me in the ear and I was shocked,” said Keigans. “I weigh 318 pounds and for him to knock me on the ground, he got me really good.” “I have refereed games where coaches get heated about calls I don’t like but I have never seen anything like this before,” he said. “It is just nuts.”

Robinson, 43, was arrested and charged with battery. It was later discovered that he has a criminal record for numerous charges including firearm and drug charges.

Keigans’ attorney, Ernest Santos Jr., said he may file a lawsuit.

“My concern here is that the coach in this situation had a predisposition to violence,” Santos said.

“He shouldn’t be out there coaching,” said Keigans.