Broken Up?: Floyd Mayweather’s Fiancee Hugged Up And Gazing At Victor Ortiz’s Package In New Commercial (Rumors Say He Chopped) [Video]

[springboard src=”http://bossip.springboardplatform.com/mediaplayer/springboard/video/bosp007/258/583751/” width=”600″ height=”400″ /]

We received a tip email suggesting that Miss Jackson, Floyd Mayweather’s Fiance, was hugged up in a commercial with Victor Ortiz. The email also said that she had sex with Victor after the shoot. We are the first outlets to tell you and show you the shady video with 50 Cent and Miss Jackson. Now, it seems like the truth is coming to pass.

youtube Mun2