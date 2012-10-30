Jesus Take The Wheel: Police Officer Fatally Shoots Pregnant Woman After She Allegedly Tried To Run Him Over

A pregnant South Carolina woman and her unborn child are dead after the woman suffered a fatal gun shot wound to the head following her attempt to run over a police officer who in turn fired at her.

via Huffington Post

A pregnant woman who tried to run over a South Carolina officer while in the midst of a traffic stop in Woodruff, S.C., was fatally shot by the officer, police said.

According to a report released to The Huffington Post by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the Woodruff Police Department, Officer William Knight made a traffic stop on a car on Jamies Creek Drive in Woodruff Thursday afternoon.

During the stop, 33-year-old Matthew Simmons jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. When Knight gave chase on foot, 28-year-old Lacey Denise Lamb, a passenger in Simmons’ vehicle, slid behind the wheel, turned the vehicle toward Knight and hit the gas, police said.

“While chasing Simmons, the female passenger tried to assault the officer with the suspect vehicle,” the police report states.

Knight fired his service revolver at the pregnant woman and immediately afterward the vehicle crashed into a nearby mobile home, police said.