Twitter Files: 50 Cent And Floyd Mayweather Slander Each Other In Heated E-Beef!

With friends like this who needs enemies?

50 Cent And Floyd Mayweather Jr. Beef On Twitter

Earlier this week, 50 Cent took to Twitter to make it known that he was no longer down with “The Money Team” and more specifically, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

At the time, we didn’t hear any response from Floyd, that changed last night.

We all know that both Floyd and Fif can be some of the most ignorant ninjas walkin’ the Earth, and their Twitter beef is nothing short of the standard of fawkery that they have set so high.

It was so out of pocket, we have to wonder is this all a publicity stunt (because you KNOW how Curtis does…)

