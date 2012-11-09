The Lady Killer: Cee-Lo Caught Fade With Two Miami Groupies Right Before Sexual Assault Investigation

Say it ain’t so Cee-Lo!

Via TMZ reports:

Cee Lo Green was involved in a knock down drag out fight with two women in Miami Beach in July 2011 which ended with cops rushing to the scene, TMZ has learned … but Cee Lo claimed he was the victim.

According to law enforcement … the women told cops they met Cee Lo at a nightclub and were invited back to party in the singer’s hotel room. One of the women began to argue with Cee Lo and according to the police report Cee Lo asked them both to leave. Cee Lo and a witness told cops both women were highly intoxicated.

According to the report, Cee Lo began escorting one of the women out of the room by placing his hands on her shoulders. One of the women then called him a “fat motherf**ker,” to which he responded, “You need to leave, bitch.”

According to the police report, the parties took the argument outside — Cee Lo says the woman began to pummel him with punches and slaps to his face and they began fighting. According to witnesses the other woman jumped Cee Lo from behind and started striking him in the head.

Police were called and determined it was mutual combat and they could not determine who started it so no one was arrested.