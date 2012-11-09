Jesus Take The Wheel: California Man Rapes Mentally Disabled Woman On A City Bus

In disturbing story out of Los Angeles, it is being reported that a man took advantage of an 18-year-old mentally disabled woman by raping her while they both were passengers on the city bus.

via Fox News

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say they have arrested a man accused of raping a mentally disabled woman on a city bus.

Sgt. Dan Scott says the suspect boarded the bus with the woman in Culver City, followed her to the back of the bus and forced himself on her Wednesday at about 5:10 p.m.

A lone witness tried to alert the bus driver that the rape was happening, but it continued for about 10 minutes until the suspect stopped and exited the bus.

Scott says the 18-year-old woman has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. After the alleged rape, she reported the assault to the driver.

Based on surveillance video, authorities say the suspect is a black man who is 5-feet-10 inches tall with a medium build.