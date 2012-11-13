Brooke Bailey (BBW L.A.) Reveals Ages Of Herself And Her 3-Kids, Talks Beef With Bambi, And “Is BB Wives A Good Depiction Of Black Women?” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
[springboard src=”http://bossip.springboardplatform.com/mediaplayer/springboard/video/bosp007/258/599217/” width=”600″ height=”400″ /]
[springboard src=”http://bossip.springboardplatform.com/mediaplayer/springboard/video/bosp007/258/599213/” width=”600″ height=”400″ /]
Jerrod Hobbs of the CarltonJordan.com team caught up with Basketball Wives: LA star Brooke Bailey this past week and she dished on all the happenings on the show, including her beef with Bambi!
