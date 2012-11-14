In White Folks With Black Babies News: Sandra Bullock Takes Her Cajun Cookie On The Choo Choo Train With Matt McConaughey’s Seeds And Bangin’ Wife

Sandra Bullock And Camila Alves were spotted taking the kiddos out for a train ride at a park in New Orleans. Y’all already know how we love our lil Cajun cookie Louis Bardo. Good to see him back home in his native Louisiana. We see he is still mean muggin’ tho!

Camila Alves is one hot Mommy banger. Props to McConaughey for locking that one down.

INFPhotos

