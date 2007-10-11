Kanye, Ne-Yo, and Will.i.am Team Up for Michael Jackson’s New Album

Posted by Bossip Staff

MJ sure has a colorful list of characters working on his new album. Kanye West, Will.i.am, and Ne-Yo are all on the roster to help Michael make another comeback. He is most likely an inspiration to all of them and this is what Will.i.am said went down when he received a phone call from the King of Pop:

“Michael called me out of the blue and I just didn’t believe it was him. I was like, ‘Come on, who is this, how did you get my number? Stop playing around.’ He said, ‘No it’s really me, it’s Michael.’ I still didn’t believe it was him and was like, ‘Dude, seriously, I got to go.’”

That conversation was probably hilarious. We can just hear Mike now in that sweet little voice of his saying “No really, it’s me, Michael.” What 49 year-old man talks like that?

Source