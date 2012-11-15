Bossip Certified Links

[Styleblazer] Relax And Shop On Black Friday With eBay At Bliss Spas

Our friends at eBay treated us to an amazing night of champagne, manis and massages at Bliss spa on Tuesday. We had an amazing time enjoying the luxe services and were excited to find out that we can do it all over again next week! [Read]

[24Wired.com] Word on the Street: Would You Fight Back or Sue After an Assault?

In light of Jennifer Willaims’ lawsuit against Nia Crooks for assault on Basketball Wives, Bossip’s Jay asked L.A. pedestrians whether they would fight back or sue in the case of their own assault. Most said that they would fight if they knew their assailant had no money. (Watch)

[Hiphopwired.com] Photographer Terry Richardson Shares Candid Shots Of Barack Obama

We’re not going to get enough Barack Obama news and photos over the next couple of days. Don’t fight it. Today, esteemed photographer Terry Richardson shared some candid shots of the POTUS in his studio that were taken about five years ago. [Read]

[Madamnoire.com] Is She Competing With Rihanna’s Tats? Karrueche Reveals An Interesting Leg Tattoo

Chris Brown's girlfriend Karrueche Tran was spotted on the scene last night after leaving a dinner date with Christina Milian at the Supper Night Club. She was showed off her amazing legs in a pair of Jimmy Choo open toe boots and an Ashley Paige romper, but it was her tattoo that was commanding all of the attention.