Get Yo Money Right: How To Budget For Holiday Shopping This Black Friday And Cyber Monday

The biggest shopping days of the year are approaching, find out ways to prepare for them!

Wait til you get yo money right! After you’ve had your fill of turkey and pumpkin pie get ready to get your shop on.

Black Friday, the day retailers move out of the red and into the black, and the day that many of the rest of us move into debt from all the holiday shopping is approaching and we’ve got you covered on how to be the smartest shopper on the block.

Check out the holiday checklist on how to save money during these 26 days between now and Christmas…

Debit vs. Credit: Use debit instead of credit cards. A debit card automatically forces you to spend only what you have, and allows you to avoid paying interest. Your child wants the gifts, not to get them repossessed.

Make a List: Make a detailed list of who you want to buy for, how much you want to spend, and which gifts you expect to buy. This keeps you focused.

Internet is Your Friend: Use the net to browse the racks, try going online to shop. Many retailers offer discounts that are only available online, and they sweeten deal by offering free shipping and no-hassle returns. Plus, you won’t have to fight with the old lady in aisle 8 over the last flat screen.

Get to Cleaning: If everyone else is going to shop anyway, then why not sell off sweaters you don’t wear, home electronics you don’t use, and other items that sit around gathering dust? Selling on eBay and craigslist is easier than ever, and getting rid of just a few things you no longer need can fund more holiday shopping. Mo money!

Waiting has its Benefits: Nothing wrong with holding out. While many folks try to do all of their holiday shopping exclusively on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, quite a few items see better prices in December and even January. No need to keep up with the Jones’.