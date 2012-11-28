When The Checks Stop Coming In: Nick Gordon Confirms Bobbi Kristina Kicked His K-Fraudy Cakes To The Curb

- By Bossip Staff

Bobbi Kris and boo-brother Nick are donezo!

Nick Gordon Confirms Break Up With Bobbi Kristina

Have Bobbi Kris and boo Nick finally hit splitsville? Bobbi Kristina sent out recently a series of sad azz tweets about a lost love and now it looks like Nick Gordon has confirmed the couple have finally bit the dust.

Welp! Looks like Whitney took the wheel. Time for Nick to find a new meal ticket boo?

