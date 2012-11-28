When The Checks Stop Coming In: Nick Gordon Confirms Bobbi Kristina Kicked His K-Fraudy Cakes To The Curb
- By Bossip Staff
Bobbi Kris and boo-brother Nick are donezo!
Nick Gordon Confirms Break Up With Bobbi Kristina
Have Bobbi Kris and boo Nick finally hit splitsville? Bobbi Kristina sent out recently a series of sad azz tweets about a lost love and now it looks like Nick Gordon has confirmed the couple have finally bit the dust.
Welp! Looks like Whitney took the wheel. Time for Nick to find a new
meal ticket boo?
WENN
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.