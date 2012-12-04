Solo or Jordin? Solange got all peachy and showed off them legs with a double slit dress at the Ermenegildo Zegna ‘Essenze’ Collection Launch event at The Ermenegildo Zegna Boutique while Jordin put on her red dress and high heels for the Jingle Ball at Nokia L.A. Live. Both ladies look stunning but if you had to choose Who Looked More Bangin?

And Alicia Keys was also seen on the scene at the Jingle Ball. Are You Feelin’ Her Get Up?

Hit the flip for more pics of the stunners and Jordin’s boo thang Jason Derulo.

