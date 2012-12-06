The Super Side-Eye: George “Triggerman” Zimmerman Sues NBC And Says “I’m Not A Racist!

This thirsty jailbird will try any and everything to get some gwap! SMH

George Zimmerman Sues NBC And Denies Claims That He’s Racist

Neighborhood murderer “watchman” George Zimmerman and his legal team have come up with yet another way to fund their failing defense….by suing NBC.

via TMZ reports

Trayvon Martin shooter George Zimmerman has filed a lawsuit against NBC over the way it edited his 911 call — placed moments before Martin was shot — claiming the network falsely made Zimmerman look like a “hostile racist.” You’ll recall, NBC launched an internal investigation over the tape after it aired the edited recording — which made it sound like Zimmerman immediately told police that Martin was black, without being prompted. In actuality, the full 911 tape reveals Zimmerman only referred to Martin as “black” when responding to a question from the dispatcher about Trayvon’s race. Zimmerman accuses NBC of creating a “false and defamatory misimpression using the oldest form of yellow journalism: manipulating Zimmerman’s own words, splicing together disparate parts of the recording to create the illusion of statements that Zimmerman never actually made.” He’s suing for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, demanding unspecified damages.

So then, those super-special Zimmerman-autographed thank you notes in exchange for donations must not be hittin for too much, huh? Oh.