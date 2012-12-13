New Music: Marsha Ambrosius And DJ Aktive Present: Hors D’Oeuvres Prelude: Friends & Lovers

Marsha serves a first course before feeding fans her slow-cooked meal next year

Marsha Ambrosuius Hors D’oeuvres Mixtape

Marsha has always been the type of artist to give her fans a lil more than they bargained for. In that spirit, she lets loose a project that will serve as a warm-up to the her debut solo LP “Late Nights, Early Mornings”.

Check it out below, and go HERE to download