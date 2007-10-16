Still Squeezin The Juice

Posted by Bossip Staff

OJ’s friends have jumped on the snitchin campaign and he could face life in prison if convicted on his kidnapping charges.

Via NY Daily News:

It was double-barreled bad news for O.J. Simpson yesterday as two members of his alleged armed robbery posse struck deals with prosecutors to testify against him. Golfing buddy Walter Alexander, 46, agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy in exchange for his testimony about the Juice’s role in a wild memorabilia heist at a Las Vegas hotel Sept. 13. Co-defendant Charles Cashmore also agreed to testify that guns were “brandished” during the confrontation for a single felony charge of “accessory to robbery.” Prosecutors now have the one-two punch they wanted: witnesses placing two guns at the scene and a Simpson pal admitting the plan was hatched in advance.

“Once he pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, not armed robbery, that says he was part of an agreement by two or more people to create an illegal act,” said Alexander’s attorney Robert Rentzer. Cashmore, a 40-year-old restaurant worker, said he was doing “what’s right” – just what his mother taught him to do. Simpson’s lawyer in Vegas said the deals were a predictable part of the prosecution’s single-minded strategy. “They’re after O.J.,” Gabriel Grasso said. “He didn’t see any guns.” Still, the deals put new pressure on Simpson, 60, who has been charged with 11 criminal offenses and could face life in prison if convicted on his kidnapping charge.