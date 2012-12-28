For The Stans: Beyonce Invites The BeyHive To Perform With Her At Super Bowl Halftime Show In The Big Easy!

Calling all BeyHive!! Your leader needs your help this Superbowl Sunday…

Via GossipCop reports:

Some lucky Beyoncé fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to join the singer on stage at her upcoming Super Bowl XLVII halftime show.

On Friday, Pepsi announced a contest in which fans can upload photos of themselves doing some of Beyoncé’s signature dance moves.

The entries will be used in a brand-new commercial set to air during the game, but 50 contestants — and their plus-ones — will actually get to join the Grammy winner on stage during her performance.

The contest begins on Saturday, and fans will have until January 11 to submit photos in hopes of appearing on stage, and until the 19th to be included in the commercial.