Trayvon Martin’s Mother Sybrina Says She’s Ready For Triggerman Zimmerman To Sit His Scumbag Azz In A Jail Cell – ‘I Want Justice In 2013’

Trayvon Martin’s Mother Says She Wants Justic For Her Son In 2013

With all of the other unfortunate tragedies that occurred this year, some may have forgotten about the 17-year-old unarmed boy who lost his life onthe the way home from the store at the hands of self-appointed neighborhood watch man dog George Zimmerman who gunned down the teenager following a brief altercation.

But Trayvon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton is still living the nightmare of losing a child….and still seeking justice for her slain son. She recently reached out to Essence magazine to share her grief, her joy and her tireless pursuit of justice.

via Essence

This year has been bittersweet. The bitter part is that I lost my baby boy. The sweet part has been the show of support that we have received from our community and from the world. We are thankful. Trayvon would have turned 18 this coming February and would have been graduating from high school. He had just turned 17 a few days before he was killed. I remember how much he was looking forward to senior picture day. I won’t ever get a chance see those moments; to see his high school graduation picture, his prom pictures, his wedding pictures. I won’t get that experience. It’s still difficult to swallow because Trayvon had his whole life ahead of him. Seventeen years just seems so short to me, but I do thank God for the time that he did give me with him. I want justice in 2013. The trial begins in June and we want Trayvon’s murderer held accountable for what he did. This was a murder. This was not a case of Stand Your Ground or self-defense. One of the things Tracy [Trayvon’s father] and I have done is take a negative and make it positive. We want to try and engage the political process with the Change for Trayvon campaign to encourage people around the country to get involved and vote to help revise these Stand Your Ground laws.

We too look forward to justice for this family in 2013. You can read Ms. Fulton’s full letter here.

Photo Credit: Essence.com