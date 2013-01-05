Magazine Covers: Joseline “Jose” Hernandez Claps Her Sili-Cakes For Black Men’s Magazine With Steebie J



Some weekend ridonkulous ratchery…

Joseline Hernandez Covers Black Men’s Magazine

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta might be taking a breather to give the new season of LHH NY some room to show their azzes shine, but attenion-sloring and fawkery is still a full time job for LHH ATL cast members Joseline and Steebie J.

In their latest attempt to remain relevant while the cameras aren’t rolling, Joseline and her perfectly plump plastic donk are gracing the cover of this month’s Black Men’s Magazine.

And of course, Steebie J wasn’t too far behind…

We have to admit, this might be the best we’ve ever seen Joseline look. What do you think of the spread? Do you hate it or love it?