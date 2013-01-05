Not Again: 4 Killed In Aurora Colorado Hostage Shooting!

Via NYDailyNews

An “armed and dangerous man” barricaded himself inside a suburban Denver home on Saturday, killing three hostages before he was fatally shot by police, investigators said.

A fifth person inside the home was able to escape.

Officers were called to the townhome in Aurora, Colo. around 3 a.m. after reports of shots fired, Sgt. Cassidee Carlson told the Daily News. An “armed and dangerous” man was inside the home and refused to surrender to police, she said.

After a nearly six hour standoff, officers shot and killed the suspect and discovered three bodies inside the home, police said. It was unclear how and when those victims were killed.

Streets leading to the home were closed off as police tried to seal the scene. Neighbors told local media that they smelled tear gas.

As many as 40 officers, including SWAT teams and hostage negotiators, had responded to what police called an “intense” scene.

Hostage negotiators spoke briefly on the phone with the suspect and tried to negotiate an end to the standoff, Carlson said. The other adults trapped in the house were not able to “come out of their own free will,” she said.