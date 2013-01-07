Bossip Exclusive** Love & Hip Hop NY Erica Mena Dishes On Her Tripod Lovefest With Chris Brown And Draya Michele [Video]

Erica Mena Addresses Freaky Chris Brown And Draya Michele Relationship Rumors

BOSSIP caught up with Love and Hip Hop NY cast member Erica Mena and put her on blizzy blast about the rumored tripod lovefest relationship that allegedly had Chris Breezy choppin’ down her and Draya Michele at the same damn time.

Here’s what she had to say:

[ooyala code=”Vha3Y1ODpKccm7ErI6OxWn_D41BrydAa”]