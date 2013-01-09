Crossing The Line: Celebrities Who Have Thrown Shade On Other Celebrities’ Spouses

Celebrities Insulting Celebrities’ Spouses

You know what fighting words are? They’re insults that deserve a true a$$whooping. Celebrities cross this line too often. But the worst offense is when celebrities go so far as to insult someone’s wife. A couple of nights ago, Kevin Garnet allegedly told Carmelo Anthony that LaLa tasted like “Honey Nut Cheerios.” Melo wanted to swing off! And can you blame him?

But KG isn’t the only guy to cross the line and Melo isn’t the only guy to get upset about it. Take a look at a few more habitual line-steppers who went in on celebrities’ spouses.