Lawsuits: The Real Rick Ross Suing Officer Ricky “William Roberts” Rozay For Stealing His Name, Lyor Cohen Among Others To Testify

Rapper Rick Ross Being Sued By Actual Drug Dealer ‘Freeway’ Rick Ross

‘Freeway’ Ricky Ross isn’t letting up on Rick Ross the rapper stealing his name for his fugazi coke-filled music career…

According to NY Post:

Rapper Rick Ross is being sued by the drug trafficker Rick Ross for allegedly stealing his name to forge a career — and top music industry execs are being handed subpoenas for the trial. Rapper Rick, whose real name is William Roberts, is said to have adopted his stage name from the former c0caine kingpin, infamous for running a drug empire in LA in the 1980s. Drug dealer Ross, who went to jail in 1996 and got out in 2009, says his name has been “exploited and misused since he went to prison and . . . [the rapper] made millions off Ross’ name.” The trial is set for LA in August, and ex-Warner honcho L yor Cohen, current CEO Stephen Cooper and Warner director Edgar Bronfman Jr. are expected to testify.

SMH. In the event that rapper Rick Ross might have to change his name….what do y’all think he should change it to???

Tidday Ross???