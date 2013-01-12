Jesus Take The AMEX: Oldest Black Church Pastor And Staff In L.A. Sued For Improper Financial Practices, Wife Claims “Witch Hunt”

His cup runneth over…

Via LATimes

A month after the oldest black church in Los Angeles sued its former pastor, his wife and a small “cabal” of church leaders for financial improprieties, one of the defendants in the civil suit denied wrongdoing and called the lawsuit a “witch hunt.”

Denise Hunter, wife of embattled John J. Hunter, denied any wrongdoing in an interview with NBC4. The Rev. Hunter was abruptly reassigned last fall as pastor at First African Methodist Episcopal Church after a rocky eight-year tenure.

“We believe the lawsuit is totally frivolous,” said Denise Hunter, who remains president of F.A.M.E. Corporations, the church’s nonprofits. “It’s all part of an orchestration of damaging the reputation of John and Denise Hunter. It’s unfortunate.”

“But, I think for the people who have known me and my husband, the work we do in the community will speak for itself,” she said.

Hunter was moved to Bethel San Francisco in October. Bishop T. Larry Kirkland offered no reason for the transfer, but Hunter’s time as the leader of First AME was overshadowed by controversy.

Hunter admitted to charging $122,000 in personal items on church credit cards, he settled a sexual harassment lawsuit last year, and he was under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service for owing $300,000 in federal taxes.