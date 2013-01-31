Penalty Flag: San Francisco 49ers Baller Chris Culliver Says Gay Guys Shouldn’t Be In The NFL – “They Gotta Get Up Outta Here”

Some pre-Super Bowl babble from the 49ers…

The Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers are doing some major damage control after one of their players made controversial comments when asked about his stance on gay players in the NFL during a media day interview in New Orleans on Tuesday.

via NY Daily News

There has never been an openly gay player in the NFL, and at least one member of the San Francisco 49ers would like to keep it that way.

49ers cornerback Chris Culliver made that clear on Tuesday, during an interview on Artie Lange’s radio show. When asked if a gay teammate would be welcomed in the NFC champions locker room, Culliver said:

“I don’t do the gay guys, man. I don’t do that.”

“We don’t got no gay people on the team,” Culliver continued. “They’ve got to get up outta here if they do. Can’t be with that sweet stuff.”

Culliver even went so far to say that if he does have a h*m*sexual teammate, that teammate would be smart to keep that fact to himself.

“Yeah, come out 10 years later,” Culliver said.