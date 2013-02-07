My Clique: Gangstaboo Bey Bey Flicks It Up With MaMa Tina And Destiny’s Chirren



A mean-muggin’ Mama Tina?

Beyonce Posts Pics With Her Family And Announces Tour Dates

High off of her Super Bowl Halftime ambush, Beyonce posted a few post-performance candids and confirmed that she’ll be clappin her high-priced cakes in a city near you.

In addition to laughing it up with her fellow Destiny’s Child back up singers group members, Mrs. Carter also snuck in this shot of the group with mama Tina and cousin Angela Beyince:

Mama thug misses looks like she fits right in.

“The Mrs. Carter Tour” kicks off in the U.S. this summer out in Lala land and ends in Hov’s hometown of Brooklyn in August. Will you be coppin’ tickets to see the KANG up close and personal?

Hit the flip to see the full list of tour dates & cities to see if Baddie Beysus is coming to a city near you…