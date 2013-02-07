My Clique: Gangstaboo Bey Bey Flicks It Up With MaMa Tina And Destiny’s Chirren
A mean-muggin’ Mama Tina?
Beyonce Posts Pics With Her Family And Announces Tour Dates
High off of her Super Bowl Halftime ambush, Beyonce posted a few post-performance candids and confirmed that she’ll be clappin her high-priced cakes in a city near you.
In addition to laughing it up with her fellow Destiny’s Child
back up singers group members, Mrs. Carter also snuck in this shot of the group with mama Tina and cousin Angela Beyince:
Mama thug misses looks like she fits right in.
“The Mrs. Carter Tour” kicks off in the U.S. this summer out in Lala land and ends in Hov’s hometown of Brooklyn in August. Will you be coppin’ tickets to see the KANG up close and personal?
Hit the flip to see the full list of tour dates & cities to see if Baddie Beysus is coming to a city near you…
June 28
Staples Center
Los Angeles, CA
June 29
MGM Grand Arena
Las Vegas, NV
July 2
HP Pavilion
San Jose, CA
July 5
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Oklahoma City, OK
July 6
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
July 9
BB&T Center
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL
July 10
American Airlines Arena
Miami, FL
July 12
Gwinnett Center
Atlanta, GA
July 13
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
July 15
Toyota Center
Houston, TX
July 17
United Center
Chicago, IL
July 18
XCEL Energy Center
St. Paul, MN
July 20
The Palace Of Auburn Hills
Detroit, MI
July 21
Air Canada Centre
Toronto, ON
July 22
Bell Centre
Montreal, QC
July 23
TD Garden
Boston, MA
July 25
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
July 26
Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, NJ
July 27
Time Warner Cable Arena
Charlotte, NC
July 29
Verizon Center
Washington, DC
August 2, 2013
Mohegan Sun
Uncasville, CT
August 3
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.