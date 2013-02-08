Family Comes… Second? Kimmy Cakes Tells The Rest Of The Kardashian Klan That Yeezy Comes First In Her Life!

Kim K. tells her family that Kanye comes first!

Kim Kardashian bluntly tells her family they take a backseat to her relationship with rapper Kanye West on this Sunday’s episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami…

Via RadarOnline reports:

Noteworthy is that the episode was filmed last autumn, prior to Kanye announcing in December that he and Kim are expecting a child.

In the clip, Kim emerges to tell sister Kourtney, mother Kris Jenner and stepdad Bruce Jenner that she will be able to participate in a boat-racing event – after she backed out of it mistakenly thinking Kanye would be around.

When she walks into the kitchen, where the first family of reality TV is eating breakfast, Bruce immediately attacks her, asking, “Little Kimmie, what are you gonna back out on today? Anything else you want to get out of?”

She tells the family, “I can actually go” – explaining that Kanye had a last-minute flight to take – but everyone is upset at the inherent message sent with her newfound availability.

“So we’re you’re back-up choice?” Kris asked, while Kourtney surmised, “So we’re second priority.”

“Yeah you are,” Kim, 32, shot back. “Yeah, in my life you are!”

Kim’s honesty rubbed Bruce the wrong way, as he told her, “You know, I’m the team captain and I like commitment … there’s no more room, sorry.”