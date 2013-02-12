New Couple? Has Zoe Saldana Found Her Some New Swirly Schlong Already?
Zoe Saldana won’t be getting cobwebs on her cookie… The actress has been doing a lot of dating since breaking up with Bradley Cooper, most recently with this guy in the photo above. He kinda has a lil bit of Robin Thicke swag to him, no?
But clearly homeboy hasn’t hit Zoe off with any pink willy action just yet! The pair shared a hug before parting ways after hanging out. This guy is marks the third time in a week we’ve spotted Zoe out looking kinda coupled up. Hit the flip to see the other two lucky gents.
On February 8th Zoe was spotted lunching with this murse carrying young man.
At least this one got a kiss goodbye.
And on February 6th she stopped at Sushi Dan for lunch with this fellow. Hmmph… Guess you gotta crawl before you walk.
Has Zoe completely given up on brothers? We know we won’t be holding our breath.
