New Couple? Has Zoe Saldana Found Her Some New Swirly Schlong Already?

Zoe Saldana won’t be getting cobwebs on her cookie… The actress has been doing a lot of dating since breaking up with Bradley Cooper, most recently with this guy in the photo above. He kinda has a lil bit of Robin Thicke swag to him, no?

But clearly homeboy hasn’t hit Zoe off with any pink willy action just yet! The pair shared a hug before parting ways after hanging out. This guy is marks the third time in a week we’ve spotted Zoe out looking kinda coupled up. Hit the flip to see the other two lucky gents.