The Best Of My Strange Addiction: Implants, Bleach Baths, And Having Relations With Inflatable Animals! [Video]

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

of 9

My Strange Addiction lets you see some of the weirdest mess out in the world today. Turn the pages and see for yourself…

Yes, a coffee enema!

The boob addiction is real, yall!

Nothing like a pee cocktail to get you through the day, right?

What a “cat food eater” this chick is… gosh!

What do you know about drinking gasoline and sniffing doll heads, huh?

Butt implant addiction? Seriously?

Continue Slideshow

Got Bleach?