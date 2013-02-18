Some Monday Morning Preciousness: All The Chubby-Cheeked Pics Of Blue Ivy From Her Documentary Debut



Blu’Jango Unchained…

Pictures Of Blue Ivy From Beyonce Documentary

On Saturday night, those who weren’t tuned in to the reportedly lack luster NBA All-Star dunk contest or weren’t doing something else with their time got a lengthy glimpse of the formerly faceless baby Blue Ivy Carter.

In rare fashion, King Bey spent the last 10 minutes or so of her ‘Life Is But A Dream’ HBO documentary showing off unveiled and unfiltered footage of intimate mother-daughter moments between herself and her lil barely baby-stepping diva-in-training Blue Ivy earlier this summer.

If you blinked and missed it, fear not. We’ve got you covered with all the pics full of preciousness on the flip…