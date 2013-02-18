All-Star Weekend Recap: Drake, Common, Nas, Man Bangers And Lady Bangers Party It Up

All-Star Weekend Recap

This year’s All-Star weekend was a big old jello gelatin bowl of fun as celebrities converged in Houston to explore the sights, sounds, and cakes the city had to offer. Bossip was definitely in the building and the biggest parties of the weekend happened at The Compound where Hennessy was putting on a weekend-long extravaganza for everyone to taste the drinks, gander at the goods and rub elbows with celebrities.

There are tons of pics from the weekend, so scroll through, enjoy and get ready for All-Star Weekend in New Orleans next year!

Pics via Collins Metu Photography