Breezy’s Breezies: RihRih Throws Some Not So Subtle Shade At Crunchy Karrueche As She Launches Her New Fashion Line

- By Bossip Staff

rue-rih1

#PhuckYoClothingLine

Rihanna Disses Karruche While Launching New Clothing Line

Rihanna has finally launched her new fashion line, called the ‘Rihanna for River Island’ and she is letting her rival know it.

The Bajan banger made the big announcement via Twitter yesterday using the hashtag #phuckyoclothingline, aiming nothing but hot tea and sharp shooter shade at Karate’s struggle line ‘The Kill.’

rih2

rih3

rih5

Are you feeling Rih’s new line??

karrueche2

Poor dat.

