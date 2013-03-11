When The Checks Stop Coming In: Terell Owens Signs non-NFL Contract With Next Management Modeling Agency

This week from the T.O. struggle files….

Those who can’t do, teach. And those who can’t play in the NFL, model.

via Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens may not have a career in the NFL any longer, but he appears to have a future in modeling.

Owens apparently has signed with the Los Angeles branch of global modeling agency Next Management.

The information was shared on Twitter Thursday by Owens’ former personal assistant, Adrienne Williams, and retweeted by Owens who thanked her for the congratulations.

Owens even has a profile in the Los Angeles section of Next Management’s website alongside scores of other models.