When The Checks Stop Coming In: Terell Owens Signs
non-NFL Contract With Next Management Modeling Agency
This week from the T.O. struggle files….
Terrell Owens Signs With Modeling Agency
Those who can’t do, teach. And those who can’t play in the NFL, model.
Terrell Owens may not have a career in the NFL any longer, but he appears to have a future in modeling.
Owens apparently has signed with the Los Angeles branch of global modeling agency Next Management.
The information was shared on Twitter Thursday by Owens’ former personal assistant, Adrienne Williams, and retweeted by Owens who thanked her for the congratulations.
Owens even has a profile in the Los Angeles section of Next Management’s website alongside scores of other models.
When you go from being one of the most coveted wide receivers in the NFL to having to become a male model because no NFL team with sign you as a result of diva dude antics, it might be time to re-evaluate.
Photo Credit: GQ
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.