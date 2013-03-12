Digi-Thugs Leak The Personal And Financial Information Of Camel, Beyonce, Kimmy Cakes And Several Other Celebs!

There’s a war going on online no man, woman, or child is safe from…

12 Celebs And Political Figures Pesonal Information Hacked And Leaked

According to TMZ reports:

Twelve big celebs and political figures, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, are the victims of a hacker who has posted detailed information about what appears to be their finances … and we’ve learned law enforcement is on the case. A website — we’re not disclosing the name — has posted social security numbers, mortgage amounts, credit card info, car loans, banking and other info of major celebs. In addition to Beyonce and Jay-Z … the site has snagged financial dossiers of Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson, Ashton Kutcher, Joe Biden, Robert Mueller, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck.

The site was not able to get a lot on Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton, but most of the others on the list have had their financial info compromised. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the LAPD has already launched an investigation. We’re told the FBI is looking into it.

Britney Spears and Donald Trump have both been added to the list of hacking victims.

These computer geeks are going to be everyone’s downfall. Word to the wise, don’t be careless with the info that you put on your CPU, the eStreets are watching…

