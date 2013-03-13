Congratulations: Bad Boy Rapper King Los And Lola Monroe Bring A Bouncing Baby Boy Into The World!

Wonder if the kid will spit bars?

King Los And Lola Monroe Deliver Baby Boy

Back in December Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang first lady Angel Lola Love Lola Monroe announced that she had a gut full of rapper via Diddy’s newest signee King Los. Just a few short weeks after her bosses lady had her baby, Lola has joined in the post-partem party and delivered a healthy baby boy of her own.

The couple’s Taylor/Bad Boy family also chimed in a few congratulatory tweets as well

Congrats to the happy couple!

