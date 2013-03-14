Magazine Covers: Nicki Minaj Tells ELLE She Was Targeted By Bullies “Girls Made My Life A Living Hell” [Video]

Hope Nicki wasn’t late to “American Idol” because she was doing this interview to promote her new ELLE cover!

The rapper/pop star was 13 minutes late to Wednesday night’s live show, according to RadarOnline reports:

Nicki Minaj showed up 13 minutes late to Tuesday night’s American Idol show — the first live performances for the Top Ten finalists — causing host Ryan Seacrest to filibuster a bit in her absence. “We are coming to you live and on time … keep that energy going for three of your four judges who are here tonight,” he said. “I hear she’s seven minutes out and there’s some congestion on the 405 … she should be here momentarily.” “I heard it was the 101,” Randy Jackson said, while a smirking Mariah Carey shook her head, presumably irked by her peer’s unprofessionalism. “Which one of you gave Nicki the wrong directions today?” Seacrest joked. “Which one of you drained the fuel from her car?” The Super Bass singer finally appeared during Curtis Finch, Jr.‘s set, clad in a hoodie and sunglasses. Things were back to normal by the time the night’s second singer, Janelle Arthur, took the stage.

Nicki appeared on Access Hollywood Wednesday to promote her new ELLE Magazine cover, it’s the second time she’s been featured on the front of the mag, having also made an appearance in April 2011. Peep this cute video of her from the show where she mocks the interview:

