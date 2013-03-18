Some Monday Morning Preciousness: Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Get ‘Dem Babies’ All Dressed Up For St. Patrick’s Day

Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey Share St. Patricks Day Family Picture

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey took some time to enjoy the weekend with little St. Patty’s Day family fun.

Mimi the Diva and her hubby Nick got their growing lil celebrity seeds dressed up in all green everything yesterday to celebrate the weekend holiday in shamrock style.

Looks like they had a blast…too cute!

Instragram