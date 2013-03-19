Post Baby Blues: Look-At-Me Bey Says She’ll Give Herself A ‘Ho Sit Down’ After Giving Birth Next Time + More Pics From SHAPE Magazine Spread

Bey Bey doing too much? You don’t say….

Beyonce Talks Regrets Over Performing So Soon After Giving Birth

Beyonce might have been back on stage, radio, television and everything in between just months after she gave birth to her little silver spooned Carter seed Blue Ivy a little over a year ago, but she recently admitted to Shape Magazine that even she knows it was all doing way too much.

via SHAPE Magazine

Beyoncé is always pushing herself to be her best, and this year is no different, even after becoming a mother and gaining 57 pounds during her pregnancy. “I didn’t have a lot of time to lose the weight because I scheduled a show three months after I gave birth, which I would never do again!” she laughed. Beyoncé says a healthy diet and dance workouts helped her reclaim her pre-baby body.

We couldn’t see Bey giving herself a ‘ho sit down’ next time around…..does she even know how to do that? Guess time will tell.

Check out all of the pics from the full SHAPE magazine spread on the flip…