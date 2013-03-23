Chit-Chatter: Singer Jo-Jo Releases New Video Dedicated To Andre 3000 And Says He Is The Saaxxiest Thing Alive



Is Andre 3000 swirlin’ it up with JoJo??

Singer JoJo Pens New Song About Andre 3000

She could just admire his talent…..or she could want him to mak her ‘hey ya’ in the bedroom.

Either way, former teeny bopper popstress JoJo has no shame in her game and isn’t shy about admitting that she thinks the world of Outkasts’ Andre 3000. There must be something in the water this week.

via Rap Up

JoJo finds her Mr. Right in the video for “Andre.” The 22-year-old singer gushes over her guy, who embodies the qualities of OutKast’s André 3000. From his art to his style, she is head over heels in love. She expresses her love for André Benjamin on the song, which can be found on her 2012 mixtape Agápē. “Andre’s style is something that I love,” she told Rap-Up TV. “I just think the s**iest thing is when a man is himself and does his own thing, and there’s a really great example of that in André Benjamin.”

JoJo also told Complex magazine: “What he represents is what totally I find attractive in a man—someone who’s an individual, someone who’s themselves unapologetically.”

Hmmmm. Does this sound like an innocent crush to you Bossip fam? Or do you think JoJo has already snagged her man and is now singing about him?

You can check out the video and listen to the lyrics to help you decide here.