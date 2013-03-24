Where Is Ci-ERROR?!? Future’s Baby Mama Sues For More Child Support, Says The Futuristic Rapper Makes Over $50K A Month!
Via TMZ reports:
Rapper Future’s baby mama #1 is going back to the Future — for child support, because she believes he swindled her by lying to the judge about his net worth.
TMZ broke the story … Future and baby mama Jessica Smith struck a child support agreement in which the rapper agreed to pay $1,662 a month for their 10-year-old son … predicated on his monthly income which he set at $16,516.
But days after they hashed out the agreement, Smith says Future — real name Nayvadius Wilburn — went on TV and boasted he carries $25,000 cash on him at all times … MINIMUM.
Smith immediately went back to court, filing new docs to invalidate their deal and increase his child support obligation. She believes his actual monthly income exceeds $50,000.
Calls to Future were not returned.
We would’ve requested the same damn $25,000 he claims to be walking around with… He won’t be waking up in any Bugattis any time soon.
