Where Is Ci-ERROR?!? Future’s Baby Mama Sues For More Child Support, Says The Futuristic Rapper Makes Over $50K A Month!

Baby mama drama!

Via TMZ reports:

Rapper Future’s baby mama #1 is going back to the Future — for child support, because she believes he swindled her by lying to the judge about his net worth.

TMZ broke the story … Future and baby mama Jessica Smith struck a child support agreement in which the rapper agreed to pay $1,662 a month for their 10-year-old son … predicated on his monthly income which he set at $16,516.

But days after they hashed out the agreement, Smith says Future — real name Nayvadius Wilburn — went on TV and boasted he carries $25,000 cash on him at all times … MINIMUM.

Smith immediately went back to court, filing new docs to invalidate their deal and increase his child support obligation. She believes his actual monthly income exceeds $50,000.

